Non-profits offer assistance in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Relief and recovery efforts are well underway in Hampton County. Several non-profits and community members came together to help the families affected by Monday’s deadly storm.
Nixville Baptist Church is a collection point for a number of essentials. One representative from the Salvation Army in Beaufort County came through to ask what’s needed.
Another non-profit out in the hardest-hit areas is the American Red Cross’ Lowcountry South Carolina chapter and damage assessment workers. One crew on Turner Expressway examined the damage in that area. They’re providing food to those affected, hygiene kits and temporary shelter. But in an era of COVID-19, that is being handled a little differently.
“It’s bad. There’s still people without power, I know the crews are working hard to restore it, " said Ashley Henyan, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Lowcountry. "But last night about 50 people stayed in Red Cross assisted sheltering. And in the case of how the world is right now, that means hotel rooms for the most part. Because we want to make sure that anyone that needs a safe place to stay has a safe place to stay, but that we’re also practicing social distancing for our clients and our volunteers.”
In addition to encouraging families to take time to establish emergency plans, the American Red Cross is also asking for monetary donations, especially since costs to general operations have gone up since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Neighbors are also stepping up to help.
“They are helping us get, clear away. This tornado tore up my whole house. So I can at least get a car out of here," said Lorraine Roberts who’s house was destroyed.
“Here we are just trying to gain access to this Dash there’s a house back there somewhere and we are trying to get to their vehicle," said off-duty Burton Fire Captain Bobby Davidson.
Bobby Davidson lives in Hampton County and works in Beaufort County for the Burton Fire District. His house is less than a mile from the tornado’s path.
“I got off duty and had someone cover my shift for me. And when I got up here it was unbelievable. We are just trying to help people out, people who have lost almost nothing and 100 yards away people who have lost everything and don’t have anything.”
Tuesday he and a crew of off-duty Burton Fire District fireman have devoted their time to helping those who don’t know what steps to take next.
“We have four people, four guys and my wife. And we have four chainsaws. And we just show up. If we see where there may be a problem or there is not enough work getting a lot done, we stop and offer. And then we just go to work whatever they need.”
It’s that generosity that is bringing survivors to tears.
“You don’t never know until something like this happens just how much a neighborhood can pull together. How well everyone loves each other it’s just, it’s amazing. It’s really amazing.”
Other municipalities are also pitching in, because the damage in Hampton County is widespread, everyone understands it’s a team effort.
“Right now there are four here, yesterday we had quite a few also and there are more coming. So they are bringing supplies, bringing clothes, I believe the drop off point is in Burnsville so, that’s where we’re at right now.”
The cleanup in Hampton County will likely last four weeks, but the people say it’s not about making sure everything immediately goes back to normal, it’s about making sure they have what they need right now so they can move forward.
