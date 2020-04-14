Pembroke church spreading positivity amid COVID-19 outbreak

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - A church in Pembroke is spreading some positivity in the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Church leaders have created a message board of hope where people can write a phrase or word on the board for everyone to see.
A giant message board can be seen as you drive into town in Pembroke, and from a simple phrase like faith over fear to just a single word like believe, it’s those words that can go a long way. Especially during a time of uncertainty.
It’s hard to miss Pembroke Christian Church the only church that sits on Main Street and it’s even harder to miss the message board of hope that now sits for everyone to see.
A board that once started with no messages and is now almost full.
“That board when you look at those words there are words from children, there are song lyrics that mean things to people,” said Debbie Floyd who created the message board.
As many people grapple with the new reality and way of life due to the COVID-19 pandemic, faith is something that should always remain.
“The message to me was that we need to find the blessings and the small positive things that are going on right now even though we’re in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Kristen Floyd who created the message board.
For Debbie and Kristen Floyd, they say the idea came from seeing other creative gestures like sidewalk chalk messages, but a message board of hope is something that won't ever get washed away.
"It was kind of like you know all these bad things are happening but let's find the hope in this let's find the blessings in all of this, so it was just a way for people to share the good things that they saw happening in the community."
Both say though some days may be harder than others, they want people to still find the blessings even during the dark times.
“I like to pick out just a sentence or a phrase and one that I put up there was ‘take what the enemy meant for evil and you turn it for good’ and so that’s kind of one of those things that I say to myself when times are getting hard.”
So next time you drive, by make sure you stop and send a message of hope for everyone to see.
“Even if you don’t have that hope just driving by and seeing the beauty of the cross, the changing of what the cross meant may plant a seed in someone’s heart that wouldn’t have otherwise been planted.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.