Screven Co. residents cleaning up after Monday morning storm

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Screven County, Monday’s severe weather left homes damaged or destroyed.
While the county still waits to hear what type of storm they suffered, people there say it could have been much, much worse.
People in Screven County say this kind of damage serves as a reminder how swift and severe storms can be.
The storm path along Newington Highway showed the storm's power.
“It looked like a war zone. All of us were in shock. Everybody was crying,” said Kim Berry.
Kim Berry rushed here to check on her father and her cousin who lived next door to each other. Winds ripped off both their roofs and snapped trees like pencils. Broken and uprooted trees filled yards. County crews had roads reopened by Monday afternoon.
County leaders say the rest will take a while.
“Tons of debris cleanup will have to be made. The houses that were destroyed will have to be bulldozed down,” said Screven County Fire & EMA Chief Harvey Cryder.
Kim says friends, even strangers, have come to help. Even people out of work from the pandemic.
“For them to say ‘I have this. But I’m willing to give you this to help you start over because I’m more blessed at this point than you are.’ That is humbling.”
She says the recovery will last as long as the storm was brief. Chief Cryder says he’s grateful nobody got hurt here.
