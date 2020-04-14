Statesboro City Council to discuss park updates via online meeting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders in Statesboro will take to social media Tuesday evening to take the next step in updating their neighborhood parks.
Luetta Moore Park is one of three in the discussion of what the city and county can do to update them and serve neighborhoods better. They're operated by the county recreation department, but the city helps fund them and gives input.
City council will get an online presentation from a firm in Atlanta and have councilmembers talking back and forth through Zoom. That will be streamed on the city's Facebook page where people can ask questions and give input.
They'll also talk about the timeline and sequence of how and when they'll do the updates.
