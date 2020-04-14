Suit challenges halt in carry license issuance due to virus

ATLANTA (AP) — A gun rights group is suing over what it says in an improper suspension of the processing of gun carry licenses resulting from an emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Georgia law says gun owners don’t need a carry license to have weapons in their homes, cars and places of business. But if they want to carry a weapon elsewhere, they must have a carry license.
The lawsuit says probate judges have unlawfully suspended applications for carry licenses because of the coronavirus outbreak. It asks a federal judge to step in.
