Tuesday: Spotty Rain Develops By Early Afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good Morning! Under some clouds, temperatures are in the 60s this morning. The forecast is dry and remains seasonably pleasant through mid-morning. Clouds may contribute to a pretty nice sunrise in some spots this morning!
Under increasing clouds, we’ll top-out in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. Scattered showers are likely, especially closer to the coast. Keep an eye on the WTOC Weather App if you have plans that could be impacted by afternoon showers.
Spotty rain lingers into the evening and overnight as temperatures cool back into the 70s, then 60s before midnight.
The forecast keeps a few showers into your early Wednesday forecast followed by a stretch of drier weather and seasonably cool temperatures ahead of a weekend chance of showers and storms.
Have a great day,
Cutter
