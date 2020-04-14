3 ways to know it’s safe for coronavirus patients to exit isolation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are three ways to make sure you’re safe to be around people after being infected with COVID-19, according to a Georgia Department of Public Health doctor.
Dr. Charles Ruis of the Southwest Georgia Public Health District said your fever and all symptoms, including coughs, need to be gone for a consecutive 72 hours before you’re around others. He said seven days need to pass since showing the first symptoms.
Dr. Ruis said most people are usually sick for at least seven days.
“But not in every case. Some people will develop symptoms, and in three or four days they’ll feel fine again. There will be no more fever, no more symptoms, but that person has to stay in isolation until seven full days have passed," Dr. Ruis said.
Just under 950 patients from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital have recovered, according to Phoebe’s latest numbers, which were released on Monday.
Dr. Ruis says some patients want to get re-tested after recovering from coronavirus. He warns getting results back could take much longer than following recommended steps.
He said a person could be completely cured of COVID-19, however some genetic materiel could be left behind from the dead virus said Dr. Ruis. If that happens, test results could come back positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Ruis said, “In that case the test wouldn’t help.”
He asks recovering patients to keep in mind the supply and demand of test kits.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.