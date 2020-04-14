Weather Academy: What makes the wind blow?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Have you ever wanted to fly a kite, but when you went outside there was not enough wind? Or how about having too much wind such as a tornado or hurricane?
Today we’re going to discuss what is wind?
Wind is defined as the horizontal movement of air past a certain point.
The air begins to move because of the difference in air pressure.
Lines of equal pressure are called Isobars.
The greater the difference in pressure the stronger the winds.
The difference in air pressure is due to the difference in temperature.
The sun heats up the Earth unevenly. This means some places will be warmer than others.
The equator receives more sunlight and is warmer. While the poles receive less overall sun and are always cold.
The warmer air is less dense, so it weighs less and wants to expand and rise. The colder air is denser so it weighs more and wants to contract and sink.
Air will always move from high to low pressure.
Now that we know what wind is, let's look at an example of the type of wind we see quite often in our area...the Sea Breeze. In the summertime the sun's rays are strong.
This heat's up the land faster than it does the water of the ocean.
As the air heats up, it begins to rise. This creates lower pressure over the land.
The cooler air from the ocean moves in to replace the rising air. That's why it's usually breezy at the beach. The greater the temperature difference the stronger the wind.
Meteorologists use an instrument called an anemometer to measure the wind's speed.
You can have fun making your own Anemometer at home here's how. You'll need 4 cupcake liners or small dixie cups. Thumbtacks, a pencil with a big eraser, a needle, two cardboard strips or straws and something to keep it all upright. Here we are using a spool of thread.
First place the pencil tip down into the spool. Next place the strips of cardboard or straws perpendicular to each and attach them to the pencil eraser using the needle. Now you'll need to secure the cupcake liners to the cardboard strips using the thumbtacks. Make sure all the liners are facing the same direction.
Congratulations on making your very own anemometer.
