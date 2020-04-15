America’s Second Harvest holding drive-through food distribution on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday, America’s Second Harvest is doing another drive-through food distribution with the National Guard.
The Emergency Food Distribution is for tourism and hospitality industry employees who have been out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It starts at 9 a.m., and ends at noon when they run out of food.
You can drive onto River Street from the far west ramp at Bay and Warner Streets to get in line.
You’ll get one box of non-perishable food in your trunk, one box per car, and they ask you not exit the vehicle, just pop your trunk to cut down on contact.
“We are targeting the hospitality and tourism industry that has been recently impacted by the COVID-19 and all the closings of hotels and restaurants. Wanting to reach out to them, they’ve always been supportive of Second Harvest, so we want to reach out to this community and try to make sure that they have access to food and that we’re helping them,” said Mary Jane Crouch with America’s Second Harvest.
America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia said they don’t have the staff to sanitize donated food items right now, so they’re asking strictly for monetary donations.
They’re planning more drive-through distributions in the coming weeks.
