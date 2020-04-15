Baxley leaders get creative after COVID-19 cancels Census event

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) -Even in the midst of a pandemic, communities everywhere scramble to get people counted for the federal census.
As everyone continues to focus on COVID-19, even the US census has taken a back seat. Leaders in Baxley had planned a big event to get their numbers recorded. Since that was canceled, they’ve gotten creative to get it done.
They’d planned a day-long party in Baxley to encourage people to complete the census. Baxley’s mayor says those population numbers help decide funding for highways, healthcare and more
“Everything is based on per capita, for small communities,” Mayor Tim Varnadoe. “The larger we are, the bigger share we get of the pie.”
With the gathering canceled, the city, county, chamber of commerce and others created an online drawing where people complete their census, take a photo and submit that to enter in a drawing for prizes and gift cards from local businesses.
"We were very well received by local businesses about giving away their products and us being able to say “if you want to buy this, it’s available at C&L, or at Shell’s,” said Keri Orvin with the Baxley-Appling County Chamber.
The mayor hopes people realize how crucial the census numbers are to the community and it doesn’t get them scrutinzed by the government.
“It’s not one of those things that’s going to creep in your back pocket and know what’s in your billfold,” said Mayor Varnedoe. “It’s just general information.”
He says those few simple answers could win prizes and help the community for a decade to come.
They say people are already sending in their submissions to be counted in the drawings and in the census.
