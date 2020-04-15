Cleanup efforts continue after Hampton Co. tornado

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The damage in Hampton County will take weeks to clean up and those in charge say they're still keeping track of how much was inflicted on the county.
We spoke with the EMA directors and they say they have already increased Tuesday’s estimate of how much damage was caused to over $1 million. That’s just in homes, not counting commercial properties.
Over 30 permanent residences were destroyed. Leaving 100 people without a place to sleep at night.
“Right now the status of Hampton County, we are still in disaster mode," said EMA Director Susanne Peppeles. "We’re still in response mode trying to help everyone. A lot of agencies came in yesterday and we’ve had so many calls today to go to the different areas of the county and help them clean up.”
The emergency director says she spent the entire day putting those numbers together so she could see how much damage the tornado actually caused.
