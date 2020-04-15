6 Coastal Empire nursing homes have confirmed COVID-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia leaders are concerned about exposure of coronavirus in nursing homes.
Six here in the Coastal Empire have at least one confirmed case.
Signature Health Care of Savannah is one of just a half dozen southeast Georgia nursing homes with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Now, slowing down the spread in facilities like these has become a priority of the state.
The Georgia Department of Health says the six homes in our area are located in Savannah, Statesboro, Metter, Claxton, and Sylvania.
The specific homes are:
- Pruitt Health Rehab
- Signature Healthcare Of Savannah
- Heritage Inn Health And Rehabilitation
- Syl-View Health Care Center
- Orchard Manor
- Camellia Health & Rehabilitation
Each have just one case and no deaths.
Earlier this week, Governor Brian Kemp tasked the Georgia National Guard with going around the state and helping these homes control the spread.
The National Guard Infection Control Team made a stop at Syl-View Rehabilitation and Mental Care Center in Sylvania Wednesday, but they haven’t reached out toany of the other homes in our area.
