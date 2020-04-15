College Board announces changes for Spring 2020 AP testing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -New changes for high school students wanting to take Advanced Placement testing this year.
AP testing allows high school students to receive college credit for some of their classes.
AP high school students will take the exams this year at-home on their computers. Usually, the test is given face-to-face. The testing window runs from May 11th through May 22nd. A makeup window is set for June. Click here for the testing schedule.
According to a letter from Richmond Hill High School, students need to use a personal email account to log on to College Board’s website. School issued email addresses will not work.
Click here for more AP resources.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.