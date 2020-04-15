Community Champions: Sea Pines employees taking care of furloughed co-workers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Harbour Town is quiet on what should be its busiest week – everywhere except the kitchen.
“We've got three chefs, including myself, cranking it out every single day.”
Several top-level members of the Sea Pines food and beverage team are working hard while the resort is closed – cooking, packaging and presenting meals where there is currently a need.
"We are feeding all of our employees for free. Anybody who has been furloughed or affected by this crisis. We're feeding them every day. It's really been remarkable, I feel fortunate to be able to do this,” Sea Pines Resort Director of Food and Beverage Matthew Roher said.
Like everyone in the hospitality industry, Sea Pines has been hit hard by the coronavirus shutting down travel.
"In my division alone, I had 290 employees. And as of three days ago, I'm down to seven, including myself.”
But the few who have been able to keep working are doing what they can to take care of the many who can't.
"Our management side came up with this incredible concept. And literally, overnight we had thousands of dollars to buy the wholesale product and it's all sourced by our executive committee, our president and most of the managers. Whoever was left stepped up and had some significant contributions to make this happen. I had about 240 emails in my inbox today. We're starting at 3 o'clock, between 3 and 5. We've got a five-day menu that's served right here at Harbour Town. Right in front of the Champions Wall.”
An appropriate place for these WTOC Community Champions who are keeping their colleagues in mind.
"It’s just remarkable to be in touch with all of our employees. We have our directors, anyone who’s left on the management side will come down and help hand out meals. It’s just great to see all our loyal employees … we’ve been able to generate enough for quite a few weeks at this pace and we’re starting to make some plans moving forward. We’re going to make this happen for as long as humanly possible.”
