COVID-19 testing expanding across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s something Georgians have been wanting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic - more testing.
The Department of Public Health announced that starting now, all symptomatic people will be eligible for COVID-19 testing.
Medical professionals at the Coastal Health District say expanding COVID-19 testing across the state will provide more data and help predict trends. While they are expanding the criteria, healthcare workers, first responders law enforcement and long-term care facilities will still get priority.
Chatham County’s Nurse Manager Tammi Brown said they have plenty of tests at this time and are getting results back faster; in about 24 to 48 hours.
She says you still can be referred to testing by a primary care physician, but now you can also call your local health department for screening. Once you call, professionals will ask you questions. If you meet criteria, you’ll get a person under investigation number and appointment time for testing.
They are not screening in person, so you must call if you have symptoms and would like to be tested.
“Symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, if they had any of those symptoms and they felt that they were exposed then they could just call us and we’ll walk them through the process and if they do meet the criteria then we’ll give them a number they can come in and get tested," Brown said.
Health officials say some have already taken advantage of the expanded testing call center. Contact information can be found at the DPH website.
