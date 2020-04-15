Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-15-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front stays to our south today as upper level moisture moves along it from southwest to northeast. This will keep us with clouds today and some scattered showers and storms mainly south of Savannah. The front pushes much further south tonight into Tuesday allowing for high pressure to build in. We'll see more sun and warmer temps. Low pressure is forecast to impact the area Saturday into Sunday. This will bring more clouds and rain chances especially Sunday into Monday. High pressure returns Tuesday and Wednesday.