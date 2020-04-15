Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-15-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front stays to our south today as upper level moisture moves along it from southwest to northeast. This will keep us with clouds today and some scattered showers and storms mainly south of Savannah. The front pushes much further south tonight into Tuesday allowing for high pressure to build in. We'll see more sun and warmer temps. Low pressure is forecast to impact the area Saturday into Sunday. This will bring more clouds and rain chances especially Sunday into Monday. High pressure returns Tuesday and Wednesday.
Today will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and possible storms mainly south of Savannah, highs 66-70.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, lows 48-56.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, highs 70-73.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 50s.
Friday will be partly cloudy, highs in the mid 70s.Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 60s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms early, highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.