Effingham County School System to serve lunch through the end of the school year

EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) -The Effingham County School System has announced that they will serve meals now through the end of the school year.
Children and teens can pick those meals up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. A list of locations is below.
- Central Learning Center (434 Wallace Drive, Springfield)
- Clyo United Methodist Church (426 Marion Avenue, Clyo)
- Macedonia Baptist Church (724 Central Blvd., Guyton)
- Bakers Pond (224 Courthouse Road, Springfield)
- Macomber Park (1103 Lexington Avenue, Rincon)
- Walmart (434 S. Columbia Avenue, Rincon)
- Giles Park (511 West 7th Street)
- Grace Community Church (1094 Goshen Road, Rincon)
- Sand Hill Baptist Church (1936 Sand Hill Road, Guyton)
- Powers Baptist Church (1104 Highway 80, Eden)
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.