Friends of Oatland Island bring “FOOventure” to your home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Parents if you’re looking for a new way to keep your kids entertained and mentally sharp while they’re off of school, Oatland Island Wildlife Center may have the answer.
Taking your kids on a wild animal filled adventure from the comfort and safety of your own home.
Oatland Island Wildlife center is full of unique animals.
But something you won’t find there right now, people.
“It is very sad, but we’re trying to make the best of it,” said Oatland Island Naturalist and FOOventure co-host Michelle Kelly.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t still see the animals, and maybe even learn a little along the way.
"We can’t have people here on the property so we’re coming to them,” Kelly says.
Coming into your homes through animal encounters held twice a week on Facebook Live with a “FOOventure.”
Each edition of FOOventures, the “FOO” standing for friends of Oatland, highlights a different animal at the wildlife center.
From wolves to snakes and most recently armadillos.
Taking time to educate their viewers.
Asking questions and answering yours
A perfect combination for parents, kids and everyone in-between.
“If you’re going to do screen time, you hope it’s educational, and everybody loves animals,” said Kelly.
Hoping to inspire their viewers to have a FOOventure of their own.
“Getting excited about nature and maybe getting excited to go out into nature and have their own questions answered through some research that they’re doing,” said FOOventure co-host and Naturalist Eric Swanson.
They say FOOventures is far from over and you can watch them live every Wednesday and Friday on the “Friends of Oatland Island” Facebook page.
If you missed one or want to watch your favorite one again you can also find old episodes on their YouTube channel.
