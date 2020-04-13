Front Porch Improv Adjusting During COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During stressful times like these, sometimes all you need is a good laugh to put a smile on your face.
At the start of all of the Coronavirus pandemic, Front Porch Improv comedy group planned to do just that by livestreaming performances of their favorite seasons of Seinfeld instead of performing in front of an in-person audience.
When the CDC released stricter suggestions on social distancing, the group put those plans on hold.
In the meantime, the group has created some ways to keep you entertained and help raise money to keep them afloat. They’re airing some of their classic improv shows on Facebook, collecting donations on a GoFundMe page and offering online classes for about $5 per session.
Another fun activity members of the cast have been offering up for donations is daily storytime. The group’s artistic director says having another opportunity to spend time with his two children during this fundraiser is an added bonus.
“That’s been a blast, especially at their age of 4 and 2 years old,” Co-Artistic Director John Brennan said. “I’m an improviser, and the best kind of improv is with children, because they don’t question anything. The story time as far as the give and take has been a lot of fun."
Front Porch Improv’s theater only just recently opened, making the timing of the pandemic especially difficult. Brennan says he and all of the member of Front Porch have worked hard to be a key part of Savannah’s community and culture.
“Our existence is for Savannah’s community. I mean that really is the truth,” Brennan said. “We said we wanted to have a theater for connectiveness, and for communities, and we wanted to produce shows that are still only $10, so cheaper than a movie ticket.”
To check out a schedule of classes and watch some of these old performances and storytime segments, head to Front Porch Improv’s Facebook page.
