Georgia Southern’s Business Innovation Group gathering input from small businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic has touched the region financially as well as medically.
Analysts from Georgia Southern University’s Business Innovation Group hope input from small businesses across the region can help them identify how the pandemic impacts the economy.
Some businesses have closed their doors while others open theirs in hopes of drawing customers. With many people now unemployed or underemployed, many are spending less, and businesses offer sales and discounts. The university group hopes they can study all the different ways COVID-19 has touched the economy.
“We want to capture as much information from our local businesses as possible so we can help them think strategically moving forward when they come out of this pandemic,” Dr. Dominique Halaby said.
He says the more information businesses have, the better they can plan their future. He says they hope to have feedback for businesses as soon as possible and continue to study the long-term effects for months or years to come.
Click here for the COVID-19 business resource center.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.