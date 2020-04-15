Savannah nonprofit turns to video conferencing to stay connected with parents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Nonprofits are having to do things differently with people unable to gather together. Parent University is once again turning to Zoom to stay present in their parent’s lives.
Parent U had more than 100 people on their first Zoon session and their second one on Wednesday figures to be even more popular with Savannah Mayor Van Johnson set to participate. The mayor will give a presentation on the latest information regarding the pandemic and how it is affecting the city and local families. He will also take questions as Parent University does what it can to keep parents informed.
“We started this as a venture to gain greater connection between people aned in some ways, this circumstance has made it more important and demonstrated the necessity of staying in touch,” said executive director Michael O’Neal. “While we really deplore anybody getting sick at this time, we also realize that people are being damaged in other ways societally. So, we want to make sure we’re reaching out to everyone and staying connected and at the same time, staying joyful and hopeful about the future. We also are going to have with us tomorrow Reverend Thumond Tillman, who is one of the leaders of the Census 2020 activities. And he’s going to be here to remind our families that beyoind what we’re going through now, particiapting in the census is going to provide resources for the future. So, we can’t take our eye off the ball. Eveyrone has to particiapte in the census and he’s going to remind us of that.”
Wednesday’s Zoom session will be from 4:30 p.m. -6 p.m.
You can register on Parent University’s website where you will find a code needed to enter the session.
