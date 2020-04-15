Savannah nonprofit turns to video conferencing to stay connected with parents

“We started this as a venture to gain greater connection between people aned in some ways, this circumstance has made it more important and demonstrated the necessity of staying in touch,” said executive director Michael O’Neal. “While we really deplore anybody getting sick at this time, we also realize that people are being damaged in other ways societally. So, we want to make sure we’re reaching out to everyone and staying connected and at the same time, staying joyful and hopeful about the future. We also are going to have with us tomorrow Reverend Thumond Tillman, who is one of the leaders of the Census 2020 activities. And he’s going to be here to remind our families that beyoind what we’re going through now, particiapting in the census is going to provide resources for the future. So, we can’t take our eye off the ball. Eveyrone has to particiapte in the census and he’s going to remind us of that.”