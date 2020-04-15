Long Co. resident attended church-related gatherings while symptomatic, now hospitalized with COVID-19

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District is alerting residents near Liberty, Long and Wayne counties of a possible church-related exposure to COVID-19.
According to the health district, a Long County resident that tested positive for the novel coronavirus attended church-related gatherings while symptomatic. The resident is currently hospitalized.
The health district is alerting anyone that attended the following gatherings that they may have been exposed to the virus and should immediately self-quarantine:
- April 5 and 8: Church services at Living Waters Ministries on 862 South Coastal Hwy in Midway, Ga.
- April 9: A visitation and funeral at the Royal Funeral Home at 247 West Pine Street in Jesup, Ga.
- April 9: A post-funeral gathering in a private home in Midway, Ga.
To self-quarantine, the health district says individuals should stay home and monitor their health for fever, cough or shortness of breath for 14 days from the last day of possible exposure. For example, if you attended the funeral service on April 9, you should self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms until April 24. You should not go to work or leave your home except to seek medical care, according to the health district.
The health district says if you become sick with fever, cough, or shortness of breath, you should immediately isolate yourself and avoid all unnecessary physical contact with everyone, including people in your home, and contact a physician for further guidance. If you have severe symptoms or difficulty breathing, call 911.
For more information about quarantine, isolation, and testing, visit covid19.gachd.org.
