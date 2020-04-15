Mining plan lands Okefenokee on `endangered’ US rivers list

FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — A proposal to mine for minerals near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp has earned the vast waterway near the Georgia-Florida line a spot on a conservation group’s list of “most endangered” U.S. rivers.
The group American Rivers placed the swamp and the St. Marys River that flows from it on its annual list released Tuesday. The group says the mining plan by Twin Pines Minerals of Alabama threatens to reduce water levels in the swamp and upset flows of the St. Marys River.
Twin Pines officials have said their own studies show the project will have a negligible environmental impact.
The Army Corps of Engineers has extended until May 28 the period for public comment on the revised mining plan Twin Pines submitted last month.
