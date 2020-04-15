NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Screven Co.

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that an EF-1 tornado caused damage in eastern Screven County on Monday morning.
The tornado touched down and was off the ground at 5:58 a.m. Maximum wind speeds reached 105 mph.
Its path length was 2.83 miles and its maximum path width was 200 yards.
Its start location was 3 ENE Middleground and ended 5 ENE Middleground in Screven County.
There were no fatalities or injuries.
Their findings say the tornado began on Weisman Road resulting in snapping and uprooting of many trees. The tornado moved eastward and crossed Newington Highway, where it did some damage to a mobile home and small cabin.
The mobile home had trees down on it and the roof was removed. A portion of the cabins roof was removed.
The tornado then continued over a wooded area, with more snapping and uprooting of trees, finally dissipating in the marsh region just west of the Savannah River.
