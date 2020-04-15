Red Cross, community organizations helping residents after tornado in Odum

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Odum, Ga. residents are dealing with the aftermath of Monday’s EF-1 tornado.
The American Red Cross is now offering its services to anyone impacted by the tornado.
Odum Church of God serves as the command center in Wayne County. Several agencies and organizations, including the American Red Cross, will be here to help anyone impacted by Monday’s tornado.
The Red Cross is serving alongside Wayne County EMA, helping residents get back on their feet.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Red Cross coordinator says two families have asked for assistance.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Red Cross is limited to how they can respond. Darrell Collier says a shelter would normally go up, but they are now setting people up in motels.
He says they also can’t provide food, as they normally would. However, Collier says the organization is doing everything it can to help those who have lost everything.
“In the past couple of days that I’ve been on location out here, it has been just overwhelming to see how everybody is pulling together. You have different faith-based organizations coming in and helping out,” Collier said.
A representative from the Red Cross will be there Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.