Relief teams help with tornado damage cleanup in Odum

ODUM, Ga. (WTOC) - The town of Odum is still dealing with the aftermath of Monday’s EF-1 tornado.
Several volunteers are helping in the recovery process, including the United Methodist Church.
Residents are in the cleanup phase, and thanks to several volunteers, they say they have hope that things will be okay.
“Oh! These people are wonderful. I just thank God for them," said Kathy Rozier.
Kathy Rozier is one of about a dozen people the disaster response team, from South Georgia’s United Methodist Church, is helping.
“We come out early, as soon as the storms pass. We’re here on the ground to work with the community to help them get rebuilt," said Disaster Response Coordinator Kelly Crane.
About 10 volunteers joined Kelly Crane, using chainsaws to cut fallen trees, and cleaning up debris left from the tornado.
“It’s still difficult. This is a trauma for folks to go through, and to lose everything, or to have the damage they’ve had.”
Crane says it’s a blessing to be in Odum.
“We come into these disasters, hoping to be the hands and feet of Christ, and to provide hope for people.”
Rozier and other residents say they’re touched by the volunteers’ selflessness.
“I hope I can donate something. I hope I can do something. She said ‘It gives us joy. This is what we do.’”
Although the town of Odum might not look the same after the cleanup is done, residents know the community will come out stronger and closer.
“We’ll rebuild.”
We spoke with Wayne County EMA who says they are still assessing the damage. So far, the director says 60 homes have been damaged. They’ll continue the assessment following the tornado’s path.
