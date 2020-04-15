Report: RBC Heritage could be played this summer

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The 2020 RBC Heritage may not be completely off just yet.
According to Golf Digest, the PGA Tour is expecting to announce a revised tour schedule later this week. That schedule would “likely” have the RBC Heritage being played on June 18-21. That weekend is the original scheduled date for the U.S. Open, which has been pushed back to September.
Officials with the Heritage have not commented on the report, which also says scheduling conversations “remain ongoing and fluid.”
According to Golf Digest, the Tour would restart the season in late May and early tournaments would be played without spectators.
