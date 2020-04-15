RV donated to family who lost home in Hampton Co. torndo

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - On Monday, we told you about a Hampton County family that was lucky to be alive after a tree destroyed their home. Wednesday, they gained somewhere new to stay.
On Monday morning the Woods’ home was destroyed by a tornado. Wednesday they are able to stay on their property and are able to restore some semblance of normalcy thanks to the generosity of their community.
“They’ve given me clothes, shoes, and other stuff," said Charity Woods.
Other stuff like a place to stay while their family recovers.
{ADELINA CORDOVA, GOT A NEW HOME}“I was very shocked. He just let strangers run off of this camper, but I appreciate everything," said Adelina Cordova who received a new home.
Since Monday’s tornado strangers have reached out to help the Woods family get back on their feet.
“Everybody has been reaching out. And they’ve been giving us clothes, food, places to stay. The people at the elementary gave us a room for five days.“
“People has been helping us live.“
The last few days have been emotional.
“It looks, I don’t know how to explain it. It looks sad, too.”
“Bunch of crying. This has just been really crazy for the last couple of days. Very, I’m very heartbroken that my house is like that.”
A local pastor says the heartbreak is why he stepped up.
“Pastor Alan from the Nixville Church. He helped us borrow the camper until we get back on our feet. And I am very thankful for him.”
The family didn’t even know the man. But he gave them home.
“I like it. We get to stay on our property so we can keep an eye on the rest of our stuff."
Charity says she’s looking forward to one thing.
"Having a great home.”
And her family says, they hope to have one soon.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.