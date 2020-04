#SPDMissing: Ashlynn Turner, 15, 5'3, 105 lbs w/ dark red hair. She was last seen around 11 a.m. yesterday on the 400 block of E. 65th street wearing a grey Nike hoodie, blue jeans and a blue and white striped purse. If seen, please call 911! pic.twitter.com/SXN4uccCHA