S.C. governor issues state of emergency order after Monday’s severe weather damage

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has issued a State of Emergency order for Monday’s severe weather across the state.
This declaration does not impact any executive orders issued by the governor in response to COVID-19 in any way. It does, however, direct that the state’s Emergency Operations Plan be further placed into effect to continue the state’s response to the severe weather event.
Currently, local emergency management officials are assessing the damage caused by the storms in the impacted counties. Once those assessments are completed and relayed to the S.C. Emergency Management Division, the governor will request a federal disaster declaration accordingly.
