SCORE Savannah suggests now is the best time to start planning a business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The economy everywhere has taken a hit from the health crisis, with many businesses cutting back and most having to close.
But the shutdown could also create opportunities.
Michael Siegel, the chair and a mentor with Savannah SCORE says those with a good idea for a new business can use this time to develop it. SCORE is a network of local mentors who work with startups and other businesses.
While it might not be a good environment in which to start a business, there are a lot of steps that can be taken now in that direction.
“This is a great time to start looking at building a business plan, fleshing out your idea, registering your company with the state, getting your domain names,” Siegel says. "Get all that nuts and bolts stuff done and really do some careful planning about your market, your competitors and start the process, so hopefully when the world gets back to the old normal, you’ll be ready to go, you’ll be ready to launch and not have to start from scratch at that point.
Are those all things you can do with relatively low expenses?
“Absolutely,” said Siegel. “In fact, I think it costs something like $100 to register your company with the state. Domain names if they’re available generally don’t cost anything. A business plan won’t cost you anything because we’ll walk you through it and we’ll help you figure out how to do market research, competitor analysis, all that stuff can be done with resources on the internet and with the help of our mentors. That can be done almost for free to prepare for the future, which I’m sure will be a bright one once we get through this terrible, terrible time.”
SCORE is still available for new businesses, but they are doing all consultations remotely at the moment.
