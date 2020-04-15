South Carolinians receiving unemployment will now see an extra $600 per week

This extra $600 a week is the first of three federal temporary programs. Now, DEW is working to set up the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA). This will provide funds for self-employed and gig workers. “We are a couple weeks away, but when we can get that system up, we will get communications out to those individuals that may have been denied for regular UI and tell them what the necessary steps will be for them to go forward and move into that program," explained Suber.