Stimulus check confusion answered

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Stimulus money - some people have it and some people don't.
For those still waiting, they are growing frustrated as their bills pile up and they wonder what’s the hold up?
We saw some of that frustration first-hand outside a local tax preparation office in Savannah. People went there looking for answers.
They left with more questions and so did we. But Wednesday we confirmed there is a mix-up and it affects people who think they have direct deposit.
You can hear the frustrations boiling over from out in the parking lot. To inside a local tax preparer’s office.
Customers are calling, trying to find out why they haven’t received their stimulus money but others have.
The IRS is not accepting calls. So local tax service companies are bearing the brunt of it.
“They got kids to feed, that’s what they are calling up here saying to me," said Michael Howard with Savannah Business of Taxology. "They got bills to pay, rent to pay, which is true you know. With this coronavirus going on, it’s a lot to deal with.”
Michael Howard said most of his customers don’t have a bank account and use a pre-paid debit card to receive their tax refunds. Larger companies like Jackson Hewitt and H&R Block also use a similar prepaid debit card system.
“Technically it is direct deposit. Which is also confusing the tax papers even as far as the IRS website which is saying it’s direct deposit into this account.”
It’s not just confusion on a local level. Even on H&R Block’s website, it’s not clear if people with prepaid debt cards will receive their stimulus money there. That leaves companies like H&R Block and Howard caught in the middle because they only distribute the cards and don’t control the funds.
Some customers we talked to say while they haven’t received their money, they know others who have.
“My sister has her money on her cards.”
To them, Howard has this message.
“Just relax. Your money is coming and it will get to you.”
We’ve also received calls in the newsroom from those who were issued Emerald cards through H&R Block and have not received stimulus money.
H&R Block would not agree to a phone interview - but did send this statement:
“The IRS is determining when and how stimulus payments are distributed, and H&R Block is processing payments as soon as they are received, including depositing some payments to Emerald Cards.”
