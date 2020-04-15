Wednesday: Morning showers give way to afternoon sun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s cloudy this morning and a few showers and weak thundershowers are dotting the area this morning. A chance of rain remains in the forecast through mid-morning followed by gradual clearing late in the morning and especially this afternoon.
Plan on a much cool, and eventually sunnier, afternoon across the area. The sky is forecast to clear from northwest to southeast; Goergia’s southern coastline will be the last to clear.
Temperatures cool into the 60s, then 50s, overnight under a mostly clear sky.
Pleasant weather with seasonably cool temperatures is in the forecast Thursday and Friday.
A slow-moving storm system approaches this weekend bringing spotty Saturday showers and a chance of heavy rain Sunday and Monday. Thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Monday, but at this time the risk of severe weather is remaining low. If conditions change, we’ll let you know.
Have a wonderful day,
Cutter
