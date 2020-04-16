Advice for Married Couples During COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most of you are probably spending more time with your significant others right now. While that can be great, it can also come with its own set of challenges. We spoke to licensed family and marriage therapist Steve Weinman about some of the obstacles his clients have been facing.
“Finding themselves spending more time at home or even if one partner is still going to work, there’s still that extra stress of what’s going on with the situation at their workplace, and so a lot of couples are experiencing higher levels of stress and frustration and agitation and anxiety and depression, and whether that’s individually or as a couple, you know, if one of you has an issue or a problem, both partners have an issue or a problem. So I think they are dealing with that extra stress and maybe just having a higher level of frustration and a shorter fuse.”
Weinman says there are a lot of steps you can take to help you marriage right now. Those include finding and modifying your rituals as a couple.
“So everybody has different rituals. Whether it’s the idea of when we get home we say ‘How have things been? How was your day?’ or we’re used to that 30 minute commute and we use it to decompress, and so now we have to modify those things. So what I would suggest is modifying them. For instance, maybe it is spend 30 minutes, you know, as soon as those computers can close for work, you close them up and you spend 30 minutes or 20 minutes. Whether that’s together or alone, if you’re alone maybe you both do something that is relaxing or soothing for 20 minutes, and maybe those 20 or 30 minutes is used for both of you to decompress, and, you know, talk about the day. You know, how stressful it was, what you’ve been dealing with.”
Even though it can sometimes lead to frustration or arguing, Weinman says ultimately it’s important to look at this extra time spent together as a silver lining.
“We can utilize the circumstances that we have, and that’s kind of what therapy is about, is utilizing the tools that we have and adding new tools. The most common feedback we get from our couples before the COVID-19 situation came up was that therapy is really beneficial because it’s the only time that they are dedicating to their relationship or their marriage without any distractions, and so what can be really nice is this is an opportunity.”
Weinman’s practice, Family First Therapy, has some more advice and free resources online for couples to navigate the Coronavirus crisis.
