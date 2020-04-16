Advice for Married Couples During COVID-19

“So everybody has different rituals. Whether it’s the idea of when we get home we say ‘How have things been? How was your day?’ or we’re used to that 30 minute commute and we use it to decompress, and so now we have to modify those things. So what I would suggest is modifying them. For instance, maybe it is spend 30 minutes, you know, as soon as those computers can close for work, you close them up and you spend 30 minutes or 20 minutes. Whether that’s together or alone, if you’re alone maybe you both do something that is relaxing or soothing for 20 minutes, and maybe those 20 or 30 minutes is used for both of you to decompress, and, you know, talk about the day. You know, how stressful it was, what you’ve been dealing with.”