American Red Cross increases statewide aid to Georgians affected by recent storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The American Red Cross is increasing statewide aid to Georgia following recent tornadoes and storms.
The Red Cross is responding statewide to provide a place to stay, warm meals, and other needs to hundreds of Georgians impacted by the severe weather.
“Call us if you need help,” said disaster response director Bob Sheldon. “Our response may look different but we’re meeting the same needs across 40 counties so far.”
Red Cross workers are following public health guidelines in response to COVID-19, including, wearing masks and making contactless meal deliveries to commercial lodging where people are staying.
To speak to a Red Cross representative, call 1-855-891-7325.
