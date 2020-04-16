Chatham Co. deputies quarantined after possible COVID-19 exposure at Jesup funeral

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Chatham County Sheriff’s Office enforcement officers and one CCSO correction officer attended a visitation and funeral on April 9 at Royal Funeral Home in Jesup for a retired CCSO officer.
Since then, the Coastal Health District has released information that an individual that attended the same services is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and was symptomatic at the time of the services.
A fourth CCSO enforcement officer came into contact with one of the officers that attended the funeral and is at home in isolation, as well as the other three officers.
The sheriff's office is currently tracking who the officers may have come into contact with and will be isolating and checking for symptoms accordingly.
So far, the officers have not had symptoms related to COVID-19. However, they continue to isolate as a precautionary measure.
The sheriff's office says they are taking every precaution available. Each inmate has been issued a mask.
They have more personal protective equipment supplies coming that are arriving as they become available from suppliers.
Cleaning and sanitization is done daily throughout the facilities and they are practicing physical distancing when possible.
They say the inmates have time outside of their cells each day in smaller sections in order to maintain a minimum of 6-feet from each other. They are also provided with anti-bacterial soap and hand-washing is mandatory.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.