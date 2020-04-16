Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 4-16-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure dominates our weather into Friday. We'll see plenty of sun and milder temps. A cold front moves in late Saturday with more clouds and some rain chances. Low pressure will impact the area Sunday night into Monday morning. This will bring another chance for strong to severe storms Monday morning. Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day. High pressure builds in Monday night into Wednesday.
Today will be sunny, highs 70-73.
Tonight will be clear, lows 46-59.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs 73-79.
Friday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms especially late, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday night will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Storms may be strong to severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
Monday will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms through Noon then clearing, highs near 80.
Monday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs in the low 80s.
