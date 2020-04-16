Father protected son when tornado lifted their Odum trailer off the ground

ODUM, Ga. (WTOC) - A miracle -- that’s how a father describes him and his son surviving Monday’s tornado.
It picked up their trailer and tossed it around with both inside.
If you look at Nick Wells, you can see he’s banged up a bit - bruises and swelling, but no broken bones.
“I’m okay. I’m fine," said Wells.
Then you look at his trailer and you wonder how he and his six-year-old son survived.
“We shouldn’t have survived this, let alone walked out," said Wells.
He and his son Nash took cover Monday morning, after Nash’s mom texted them about the tornado and to take shelter.
“Took my little boy and put him in the middle of the bed and put our pillows on top of him and couch cushions on top of him. I laid on top of all that, held on to both sides of the bed faced down," said Wells.
He held on tight.
Well recalled Nash asking: "Dad, what about you?”
“I said ‘It’s alright son. It’s okay. I’m fine,'" Wells said.
He felt the trailer lift off its foundation, hit the ground several times and roll.
“I said ‘It’s alright son. It’s okay. I’m fine.’”
Nick and Nash, who only had a scratch on his leg, crawled out of what used to be the bathroom door and called 911.
“I told them what happened and it was just a matter of minutes they were here," Wells said.
Looking at the damage the tornado caused, Wells calls himself lucky.
“This is just stuff," he said. "You could replace stuff. You can’t replace a child.”
Wells won’t call himself a hero.
“My job was to protect my son," he said.
Wells said Nash is doing well, and isn’t traumatized after the experience.
“He’s the same old Nash," Wells said with a smile.
As the two continue to recover, so does the town of Odum.
Wells said he has never felt more proud of the community he calls home.
“Odum is a small town but I don’t think it comes any stronger," he said.
If you’d like to donate to help Nick and Nash, you can do so here.
