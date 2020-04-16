Financial advisor provides tips on how to spend, save stimulus money

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As stimulus checks are beginning to hit peoples’ bank accounts, financial advisors have a few recommendations of how people can use this much-needed money.
"The immediate need may not be to pay your auto insurance or your utilities right now if your utility company or your auto insurance company is giving you some extra time to pay those,” said Shaun O’Quinn, with Country Financial.
O'Quinn advises that this could be why stimulus checks may have a better use.
"The immediate need may be just food and your rent and some of those type of things,” he said.
There are several things O'Quinn says he's been suggesting for his clients to use the check for. He says building up an emergency fund is a great idea.
"Some of my clients have been able to contribute to their IRA. Others have paid down some debt with it and then they're some others that if you don't have an emergency fund, it's always good to have an emergency fund set aside,” O’Quinn said.
Many people are asking why some have gotten their checks while others might have to wait till the next round.
"If you filed taxes in 2018 or 2019 and you got a refund, and that refund came direct deposit into your checking account, most of those folks have received their money so far,” O’Quinn said.
O'Quinn says if you're concerned to not hesitate in reaching out for help.
"If you do have a CPA and you have not received a check, you may want to touch base with them and find out what's going on. Maybe they can check on some things for you,” he said.
O'Quinn says his biggest piece of advice is for people to not panic, even amidst their greatest concerns.
"What’s going on in the stock market, when is it going to go back up, when can we see a change and why is all of this happening,” O’Quinn said. “Just be patient. Your checking is coming.”
