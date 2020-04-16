First Alert Weather Academy: Radars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We talk about radars all the time while on TV, but did you know its actually an acronym? It stands for Radio Detection And Ranging!
The initial concept for Radars began in the late 1800s. By World War Two, they were being used for military purposes. Weather-wise, Radars started becoming more widely used after 1959, when the National Weather Service created its first network of radars designed for a national warning network.
Since then, Radars have been useful to meteorologists, providing us images of rain, strong thunderstorms and even hurricanes!
One of the earliest notable Radar images of a hurricane is Hurricane Donna over the Florida Keys in 1960.
In the last 60 years, our image quality and quantity has improved. There are over 150 Radar sites across the United states, operated by the NWS, Federal Aviation Administration and other government agencies.
Locally, the WTOC First Alert Weather Team mainly uses four Radars on a daily basis. They are located in Jasper County, South Carolina, Jacksonville, Florida, Valdosta, Georgia and Warner Robins, Georgia.
Radars work by emitting pulses of radio waves toward the sky. If these these pulses come in contact with an object, they are reflected back to the Radar.
Radars help us “see” inside a storm, showing us what kind of precipitation is falling, how strong the wind is inside the storm, which direction it is blowing and how fast the storm is moving.
This was very important on Monday when we captured a tornado vortex signature on Radar on Monday morning (4/13/20) in Hampton County, South Carolina.
The green indicates wind moving away from the Radar, while the red shows wind moving toward the radar. These green and red wrapping around each other in the image below shows a counter-clockwise rotation where the tornado was over Hampton County, South Carolina.
In addition to velocity data, we can determine what is being reflected back to the Radar by a product called correlation coefficient. The data differentiates between meteorological and non-meteorological items. Aka, is rain being reflected back or something man-made.
During the Hampton County, South Carolina on Monday 4/13/20, the blue “debris ball” represents debris such as tree limbs and other items being lofted as highs 20,000 feet into the atmosphere, being detected by the Radar in Jasper County.
This image confirmed a tornado was ongoing, causing significant damage to Hampton County.
Radars are useful everyday, not just during severe weather. The most common radar product we use plots rain location and intensity on our weather graphics. Red and orange represent heavy rain, while green and yellow represent light to moderate showers.
Radars also detect how fast storms are moving, so we can time them out for you community and keep you ahead of the storm!
