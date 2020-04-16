Good News: Six foot apart concert series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Live music is one of the things people are missing most during the health crisis.
But in one midtown Savannah neighborhood, local musicians are using their talents to bring people together while keeping them separated for a few songs.
The power of music has closed greater gaps than the one we are presently facing.
“Getting people to come out and hang out in the park and listen to music, but everybody’s got to stay six foot apart. this is the six foot apart concert series,” said Tommy Holland.
And Tommy Holland means it.
There is no official setlist for the jam sessions he has held in Hull Park on Tuesdays since the Shelter at Home started.
There is no official roster of musicians who show up. But there is one rule.
“It’s all about the social distancing. First of all, we want to make sure this park doesn’t get shut down because people aren’t participating in Van’s ideas of making us safe, and I think it’s a good idea.”
Every week, the lineup changes - lawyers, plumbers and professional musicians playing singalong favorites for about an hour.
But the concept is constant, people enjoying live music together but separate, social distancing giving way to distant socializing.
“This is so great. This is making my stay at home bearable, it really is. It’s really great,” said Monica Peetoon who attended the six foot apart concert series.
“This is something people are needing right now. Music, happy. I’ve had a lot of people say this is the only live entertainment they’ve had since this thing started.”
“Instead of the Savannah Music Festival, which I know we all miss here in the city, this is it.”
And in Hull Park on Tuesday nights, that's enough for now.
“You know, it’s a wonderful thing. I think the thing we’re finding is out communities are a lot stronger and a lot closer than we thought,” said Harry O’Donoghue, professional musician.
“That’s the beautiful thing about music, you can share it. It’s just a nice thing. Could be the beginning of the Midtown Music Festival.”
Most of the musicians at the six foot apart concerts have played together in different bands for years, but they don’t have any place else to play at the moment.
