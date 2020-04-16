Gorgeous Thursday weather is in the First Alert Forecast!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly clear sky, we’re waking up to cooler temperatures. Currently, temps are in he upper 40s and 50s. The Savannah Metro is in the lower 50s, with some now near 49° on the northwest side.
Under sunshine, the temperature climbs into the mid and upper 60s by noon and peaks out in the lower 70s this afternoon. Humidity remains low with a pleasant breeze.
Evening plans? Cool and dry weather remains in the forecast. Pleasant, mostly dry, weather continues through Friday.
Muggier conditions and a chance of spotty rain enters the forecast Saturday as the afternoon temperatures peaks near 80°. Wetter, stormier weather really gets going the second-half of Sunday into early Monday morning. A strong storm, or two, cannot be ruled out across the area.
The forecast clears out from west, to east, during the day Monday.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.