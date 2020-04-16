Home construction crews get lesson on ‘flattening the curve’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Association of Home Builders encouraged all home construction companies on Thursday to dedicate ten minutes to educate their workers about social distancing and other state and federal guidelines.
In Savannah, Jerry Konter, with Konter Quality Homes, took some time to go over the guidelines with some of his workers. He discussed the importance of keeping six feet of space from other workers, wearing facial masks, and sanitizing surfaces and materials.
Konter says the NAHB wants to keep the workers safe while also helping the economy.
“Our industry was just getting back to full speed, since the economic downturn of the great recession. And then just as we were getting out of that, this coronavirus hit,” said Jerry Konter, Konter Quality Homes President.
Konter says home buying is an important part of keeping the economy going.
The Department of Homeland Security designated construction of single and multi-family housing as an “Essential Infrastructure Business.”
