Huge turnout for mobile food pantry on River Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than a thousand families in the hospitality and tourism industry got some much-needed supplies from a mobile food pantry on River Street on Thursday.
One Savannah tourism industry leader said he saw people in line from every walk of life, every level of the tourism and hospitality industry, from entry-level all the way up to management; indicating to him this economic crisis is affecting everyone.
This was easily the most traffic River Street has seen at once in at least a month. But instead of tourists patronizing businesses along this stretch on a picturesque spring morning, it was the workforce hit hardest by their absence.
“We’ve tried to put these mobile food pantries all around town. We wanted to make sure we were touching the people in the tourism and hospitality industry. So, we wanted it downtown where they work, down where they live,” said Mary Jane Crouch, with America’s Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire.
America’s Second Harvest teamed up with the Tourism Leadership Council, Chamber of Commerce and the City of Savannah to make this supply chain possible, providing around a thousand families in need with the most basic necessities.
“It’s 70 pounds of food that’s going into trunks for a thousand people here today. And if we need to do more, that’s exactly what we’re going to start planning on doing,” TLC President/CEO Michael Owens said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.