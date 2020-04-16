Market setup for Memorial Health employees

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health employees have been busy fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines.
So to help them, Sodexo, the hospital’s food service provider, is taking one thing off their plate.
We all know how hard it can be to find toilet paper or bleach at the grocery store right now, so to help, Sedexo provided a mini-mart for healthcare workers that they can use while at work.
(Karl Mace, Executive Chef at Memorial Hospital)
“We figured why not do something that we can give to them, you know we give it to them at cost. We’re not trying to you know get anything for it but the people on the staff here the nurses the doctors, all the essential staff they need it, they deserve it," said Memorial Hospital Executive Chef Karl Mace.
A small market has opened inside Memorial Health’s cafeteria. It’s got all the essentials for the essential workers. Fresh produce, cleaning and paper products and more. Sedexo wanted to help these employees in a practical way.
“It means so much to me because I am one of those employees that goes to WalMart and you can’t find nothing to buy, so it’s a privilege and just to be able to do this and put a smile on their face and kind of comfort them a little bit," said Retail manager Claude Etienne.
The pop-up shop opened Monday and already has provided hundreds of goods. The most popular item, Ghost Coast’s sanitizer. Employees say after a long day, the last thing they want to do is go to the grocery store, so this one-stop-shop helps.
“I was thankful to find paper towels because I can’t always get to the store in the timeline that they are available so I was very grateful to find paper towels and to have this opportunity to do it and to feel safe while I’m shopping," said Deborah Heddendorf, Manager of Patient Relations.
Sedexo staff say the store will remain open as long as it’s needed as a small way to say thanks.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.