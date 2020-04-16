Memorial Health collecting masks for people in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City officials estimate there are approximately 4,000 people are considered homeless in Savannah.
These people are a top concern for city and healthcare leaders in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
Getting PPE can be a challenge for the homeless population so Memorial Health is working to help by collecting homemade masks.
“We know that in the community the need for masks is significant and a large part of our community can’t access those masks so it seemed just a natural thing to join together to do it," said Mary Ann Bowman-Beil, VP or Corporate Ethics.
Starting now you can drop off homemade masks at Memorial Health’s main entrance to help the homeless. Doctors say they are at high risk for COVID-19 because of their close proximity and these masks will help protect them.
“The benefit of the fabric masks really is to protect you from me. If I am sick and I am developing illness from this it will minimize the risk that I would share my infection with other people and it also helps prevent me from touching my face," said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Associate Chief Medical Officer.
Collections are ongoing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will be distributed by the Homeless Authority. But these masks are just one way community leaders are joining together to help.
Hospitals, CEMA, city offials and more talk twice weekly about how to protect the vulnerable.
“Everybody working together is trying to use the leverage and authority that they have and the access to resources that they have to try to make sure we meet that need,” said Bowman-Beil.
“We need to serve as a launching point for the future and we need to get through this pandemic with as little impact on our homeless citizens as possible," said Glenn Hull, Strategic Initative Manager for the City of Savannah.
The City of Savannah has been working to provide food, shelter and protection to the homeless. It’s an ongoing effort with multiple partners. They plan to provide MRE’s Friday and are working on details for a homeless emergency shelter overflow if needed.
“We just learned today that all the health experts are anticipating that next week will kind of be the apex in Georgia for this hopefully and we want to be prepared in the event that we have some rising cases here in savannah especially in our homeless population," said Hull.
Leaders say it takes a village, but they’re all committed to helping serve thousands who are in need.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.