Nixville Baptist Church providing free services, food and items for tornado relief

{***TAKE SOT***}{ RYAN VINCENT & KONTOURI ALSTON/ WADE HAMPTON JRTOC} “Do as much as you can, whenever you can, so we try to have that in the unit, and we try to get as much people to come out as we can during this time, even through the coronavirus is out- a lot of our cadets couldn’t come out, because their parents are concerned, but the people who did come out, we were like, happy that they came," said senior Kontouri Alston. “We’re doing as best as we could with the people we had.”