Nixville Baptist Church providing free services, food and items for tornado relief

NIXVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - After tornadoes swept through Hampton County on Monday, the community has banded together closer than ever.
The Nixville Baptist Church hasn’t had services in over a month due to COVID-19, but now, the church members are able to use their facilities for another purpose: helping those impacted by the tornado.
“Everyone is just a big family here, and we didn’t even have to advertise or anything," said Pastor Allan Kircher, gesturing around a room filled with supplies. “All of this came from donations all around South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, ect.”
The church is giving hot meals twice a day to workers, and families in need. They’re also offering free laundry services and showers to those who lost their homes. They have about 100 volunteers delivering food and organizing supplies each day.
The church is better stocked than most supermarkets right now- they have bleach and toilet paper. Those people who are in need can grab a bag, and come through and shop, just as if they’re in a grocery store, picking up food items and toiletries they might need.
“It’s been so amazing, people are like ‘where is this stuff coming from?’ We’re in a pandemic,” said Wendy Jarrell, who is helping to organize the relief center.
Another ministry group is bringing in nearly 30 men and equipment to assist with clean-up, some traveling from as far as Kentucky. They are staying at the church. Thursday, they assisted an elderly couple.
“She was blind and he was walking with a cane, and their yard just looked like absolute destruction and he told me, he said, ‘I used to, I could get out and and clean this stuff up,’ but he said, ‘I can’t do it anymore,’ so we were the hands and feet of Christ today," explained Patrick Tyndall, the Executive Director of Iron Man Outdoor Ministries.
For one volunteer, it hit close to home.
“I live on this road, and I got hit by the tornado, and I was lucky I didn’t have that much damage, so I wanted to help out the people in my neighborhood,” said Charisma Trilling, a freshman at Wade Hampton High School and a member of their JROTC program.
Others, lost everything.
“I was laying next to my mom, and all the sudden, the glass windows break out, and I lay on top of her to protect her from the glass breaking," Matthew Troxel recalled. "I looked up and the roof was flying off the top of the house.”
Troxel and his nephew, Christopher, were at the church gathering items for the family, and said they were thankful for the help.
Organizers say the biggest need they have right now as far as donations go are plastic totes and tubs for those who were able to salvage personal items to pack things in, along with large black, plastic trash bags. They ask that people start dropping off at the Varnville Recreation Center.
It wasn’t just church members there to lend a hand. The Wade Hampton High School JROTC cadets were volunteering their time too, about 25 students in total; some working four hour shifts, but many stayed the entire day- 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., doing tasks like filling orders for families, making sandwiches, and packing boxes to assist the church in aiding those impacted by the storms. This week is their spring break, but they felt it was important to be there.
{***TAKE SOT***}{ RYAN VINCENT & KONTOURI ALSTON/ WADE HAMPTON JRTOC} “Do as much as you can, whenever you can, so we try to have that in the unit, and we try to get as much people to come out as we can during this time, even through the coronavirus is out- a lot of our cadets couldn’t come out, because their parents are concerned, but the people who did come out, we were like, happy that they came," said senior Kontouri Alston. “We’re doing as best as we could with the people we had.”
Alston has enlisted in the Navy, but now, she’s unsure of when she will leave for training after graduation due to the coronavirus.
Junior Ryan Vincent said he was volunteering, because he knows if the tables were turned, he would hope for the same thing.
”If this was in my community, I know they would do the same for me, so I feel as if I should give back and help them out."
A link to the church’s tornado relief fund, along with updates, is on their Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.