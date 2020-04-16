RBC Heritage rescheduled for June, to be played with no spectators

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The first round of the RBC Heritage was scheduled to tee off on Thursday morning on Hilton Head Island. Instead, the PGA TOUR announced it has been rescheduled to be played in June.
PGA officials say the tournament will now be played June 18- 21 at the Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head. They also announced the tournament will be played without spectators or sponsors. The event will be broadcast-only to ensure the safety of the Hilton Head Island community.
