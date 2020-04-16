Savannah city council virtually meets with Coastal Health District for COVID-19 update

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City council met again in a virtual setting to get an update from the health director of the Coastal Health District on COVID-19 in Savannah on Thursday.
This special-called meeting had a few objectives, mainly offering council a COVID-19 update, and an update on city operations and management.
City of Savannah employees are continuing to socially distance, and supplies like masks, gloves and sanitizer continue to come in for essential workers by the thousands.
Dr. Lawton Davis also weighed in over the phone, answering council’s COVID-19 questions.
One asked by Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter and the Mayor involved the tracking of cases to give leaders an idea where in Chatham County coronavirus cases are concentrated.
“I have some of that data, and it’s in very broad strokes. But I can tell you we have it on the west side, we have it on the south side, we have it on the east side, we have it in the middle. It is all about the same. We have not picked up on a true hotspot yet," said Dr. Lawton Davis with the Coastal Health District.
Mayor Johnson later followed up asking if the state plans on releasing specific case locations for tracking purposes. Dr. Davis says he’s asked, but hasn’t gotten a definitive answer and will get back with the Mayor on that issue.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.